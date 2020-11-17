Just in time for ski season, UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will open new location in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will open its newest location in ski country, right in time for ski season.

The new facility is located less than a mile away from Holiday Valley, at 6133 U.S. Route 219 S., Suite 1, in downtown Ellicottville.

It will include coverage for orthopaedic injuries and care, including lacerations and concussions, a press release from UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine said Monday.

“UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine’s extensive outreach program with the ski patrol and relationships with area hospitals will help them to merge their expertise to provide the best care possible to the community through this new office location,” the release states. “The office will also offer X-rays and have a selection of durable medical equipment on site.”

The new facility will open to patients Dec. 11.

Normal operating hours are scheduled to begin that day- they will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 5.

The ceremony will be kept small due to COVID-19 regulations, but will also be livestreamed on Facebook.