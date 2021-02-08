Just Pizza in Amherst is putting adoptable cats on pizza boxes to help them find homes

(WIVB) – Last February, Just Pizza in Amherst helped get dogs adopted by putting them on their pizza boxes.

This year, they’re helping the cats of Ten Lives Club.

Adoptable cats will be pictured on boxes from the Just Pizza at 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd. The pizzeria is also offering adopters a $50 gift certificate.

“I’ve always helped Ten Lives Club by donating pizza to their events so when I was looking for a way to help another organization in a positive way, the work they do for cats seemed like the ‘purrfect’ fit! I have several cats at home myself and they make the best companions,” said Amherst Just Pizza owner Mary Alloy.

Alloy has been battling a rare cancer for months and undergoing chemotherapy at Roswell Park, Ten Lives Club Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa said.

“The fact that she is still always looking for ways to give back while fighting this terrible disease is simply amazing…but that’s just what Mary is. Amazing,” LaRussa added.

Just Pizza will also be collecting donations for Ten Lives Club in honor of the rescue group’s 20th anniversary.