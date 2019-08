BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to visit the Queen City Monday. Justice Ginsburg will visit the University at Buffalo to be awarded a Suny honorary degree.



Her visit comes days after the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ginsburg underwent treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas in July. UB officials say that they received confirmation from the Supreme Court that her visit will be held as scheduled.