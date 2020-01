(WIVB)– Hundreds came out to the Seneca Niagara Casino Saturday to help find a cure for Type one Diabetes. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary with its ‘Journey to a Cure’ gala.



This annual gala celebrates the research conducted over the last two decades looking for a cure for type one diabetes.



The gala has raised more than seven million dollars over the past 20 years.