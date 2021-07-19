K-12 education community gearing up for September

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As New York school districts wait for guidance from the state students, parents, and teachers are already thinking about September.

“I’m hearing from my teachers that we are definitely ready to go back. We’re excited. We’re looking forward to having some semblance of normalcy hopefully,” said Schoharie Teachers Association President Natalie McKay says her colleagues are ready to be in front of their students full-time.

And, she says as a parent, her daughter is ready to be in a classroom as well. McKay says her district is in the process of preparing classrooms, looking at curriculum and trying to make up gaps resulting from the disruption of the pandemic. This summer they’re preparing for everything. “I know in my classroom, I am looking at in person curriculum, I am also looking at virtual curriculum just in case because you never know,” she said.

Jasmine Gripper with the Alliance for Quality Education says she’s hearing that parents, students and teachers also want there to be a focus placed on mental health when kids get back to school. “What we want to do is support them and to help them get reacclimated into being in crowds, reacclimated to being with their peers and reacclimated to being in the classroom and learning in person again,” Gripper said.

The Governor said in May that schools were on track to fully reopen for the fall.