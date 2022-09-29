BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health has been awarded $25 million from New York State.

The money was awarded through the Vital Access Provider Program and the funds are awarded for the year 2022. Kaleida will receive the funds in 2022.

“Governor Hochul is committed to rebuilding the state’s health care system to ensure we deliver the highest quality of care for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY 2023 budget, Governor Hochul pushed for an historic $20 billion, multi-year investment in our health care system to improve infrastructure, retain and strengthen our workforce, and help health systems experiencing financial distress. We have been in constant communication with health systems across the state that are experiencing financial difficulties in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue working with these health systems to evaluate their current fiscal situations and provide assistance as needed,” a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“Governor Hochul knows and understands our challenges. Her historic multi-year investment in the health care delivery system is proof that she is listening to our collective concerns. The Governor’s commitment to organizations like Kaleida Health will help stabilize hospital operations, improve access to care for the community and help us recruit and retain a strong workforce,” said Don Boyd, the CEO of Kaleida Health.

Earlier this month, a union vote gave strike authorization power to union leaders, meaning that union leaders could call for a strike from all Kaleida facilities. A main concern for Kaleida workers is a safe level of staffing, as well as better wages and benefits.