Kaleida Health expands coronavirus testing to anyone symptomatic with testing prescription

(WIVB) – Kaleida Health Labs are expanding testing to anyone who has been deemed symptomatic by their primary care doctor and has received a prescription to obtain testing.

People in need of a coronavirus test can click here and answer a series of screening questions.

To qualify, you must be symptomatic with a fever higher than 100F, cough, shortness of breath.

For testing questions, the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline remains open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at (716) 859-3222 or visit www.kaleidahealth.org.