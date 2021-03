BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Young patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital will now be allowed to have two caregivers or support persons with them for the emergency room, outpatient clinic, or at the Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Kaleida Health has expanded its visitation policy effective immediately. The new policy also applies to pregnant women with appointments in maternity outpatient clinics at Oishei.

You can find the full Kaleida Health visitation policy here.