Kaleida Health launches telehealth platform to prevent spread of COVID-19

(WIVB) – Kaleida Health has launched a telehealth platform to provide remote emergency room visits and consultations for patients across WNY while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals who have possible symptoms of COVID-19 or minor clinical conditions can schedule a telehealth video visit here. After the appointment is confirmed, a team member will contact the individual by phone to do a general assessment. An onsite visit might be required at the discretion of the team.

The patient will receive a link by email or text message that will take them to a secure video conference site for the appointment, and an emergency room provider will assess the patients’ symptoms, provide recommendations and prescribe medications.

For more information about the telehealth platform, visit www.kaleidahealth.org.

