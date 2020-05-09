Kaleida Health offering COVID-19 antibody testing to general public

(WIVB) – Kaleida Health is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to anyone in the WNY community at locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, and Orchard Park.
“Offering community-wide antibody testing will continue to help provide important information about who has had COVID-19,” said Jody Lomeo, president and CEO, Kaleida Health. “From a public health standpoint, that’s important.”
You must have a prescription from your primary care doctor to get testing, and an appointment is needed. The test is a blood draw.
Appointments can be made here or by calling the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline at 716-859-3222 (open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
Results will be available in three to four days through the My Kaleida app.
