Kaleida Health offering COVID-19 antibody testing to general public

A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. An international team of researchers with the participation of the Jena Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) has developed a rapid antibody test for the new coronavirus. By means of a blood sample, the test shows within ten minutes whether a person is acutely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (IgM antibody) or already immune to it (IgG antibody). The strip test is manufactured by the diagnostics company Senova in Weimar and is already on the market. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

(WIVB) – Kaleida Health is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to anyone in the WNY community at locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, and Orchard Park.

“Offering community-wide antibody testing will continue to help provide important information about who has had COVID-19,” said Jody Lomeo, president and CEO, Kaleida Health. “From a public health standpoint, that’s important.”



You must have a prescription from your primary care doctor to get testing, and an appointment is needed. The test is a blood draw.

Appointments can be made here or by calling the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline at 716-859-3222 (open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Results will be available in three to four days through the My Kaleida app.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.