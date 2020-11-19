Kaleida Health suspends most patient visitation

(WIVB) – Kaleida Health will suspend patient visitation except in medically-necessary and end-of-life compassionate care cases, as well as for pediatric and maternity patients, the system announced Wednesday evening.

The new policy is effective on Friday.

Hospital staff will help patients have virtual visits with family and loved ones.

There will be no visitors permitted at Kaleida Health’s adult facilities except for medically necessary or in end-of-life compassionate care cases- including Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park.

No support people will be permitted in the Emergency Department of those facilities except when medically necessary. A support person is able to accompany the patient through the registration process and the person will be contacted when the patient is ready to be discharged.

One caregiver or support person is allowed in the emergency department at Oishei Children’s Hospital, but they must remain in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit.

One support person can accompany a pediatric or pregnant patient for outpatient clinic visits. No more than two patients within a family are permitted at outpatient clinic visits.

You can find all of the new visitation rules here.