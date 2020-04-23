Kaleida Health to open COVID-19 testing clinic in library in Buffalo’s hard-hit 14215 zip code

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kaleida Health will open a third COVID-19 testing clinic Friday at Leroy Coles Library on East Delevan Avenue.

The library is located in zip code 14215, which currently has the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

It will be opened in conjunction with the African American Health Disparities Task Force, County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Department of Health, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, Mayor Byron Brown, City of Buffalo and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

The Coles Library site will initially be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Kaleida Health will consider adding more hours and/or more nurses as testing demand requires.

To be tested, individuals must make an appointment and should have a testing prescription from their primary care provider if possible.

If individuals don’t have a health care provider, they can follow this process but their results will be communicated through the Erie County Department of Health. At that time, the individuals will be given information about primary care physicians who are currently accepting new patients.

You can schedule a test by calling (716) 859-3222. Test results can be returned in 48 to 72 hours through the ordering health care provider.