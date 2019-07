BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health and its three unions have come to an agreement on a new labor contract.

The agreement came down overnight, weeks after the previous contract expired.

The groups began bargaining in early March. It took more than 50 negotiating sessions, but now the two sides have reached a deal.

The new contract affects more than 7,000 employees.

Union members are expected to complete ratification voting in the next few weeks.