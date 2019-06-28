Kaleida Health working on bargaining agreement that covers over 7,000 employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Chief of Staff for Kaleida Health, Michael Hughes provided an update on their labor negotiations with CWA1168, 1199SEIU and IUOE Local 17.

In a statement this afternoon, Hughes said, “We will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach agreement on a new contract that is fair and reasonable, allows us to invest in our workforce and positions the organization to continue to deliver the highest quality of care for our community well into the future.”

The bargaining agreement that covers 7,200 Kaleida employees expired at midnight on June 21.

Until a new agreement is reached, the parties are operating under terms of the old contract, according to Hughes.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Monday.