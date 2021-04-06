Kathy Hochul joins virtual LGBTQIA Advocacy Day event

(WIVB) – Tuesday was LGBTQIA Virtual Advocacy Day, and human rights advocates called on state officials to help advance equality for the community.

Equality New York hosted several workshops and panels for gay rights on Tuesday.

Hundreds took park in the virtual event, including Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

Advocates say while the LGBTQIA community has made a lot of advances in New York State, there’s still more work to do. Advocates also discussed how the pandemic has impacted the community.

They presented several bills that can help better serve the community during this trying time.