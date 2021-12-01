100 things Gov. Hochul has done in 100 days of office

New York governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a ceremony to sign a package of bills to combat the opioid crisis, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(WSYR-TV) — It’s been 100 days since Kathy Hochul has been sworn in as New York’s first woman governor. Here is a look at some of the things she has put into action since taking the job.

August 24, 2021 – Albany — Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th Governor, and New York’s first female Governor, by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore in the Red Room at the Capitol Tuesday morning August 24, 2021. Joining Governor Hochul is her husband, First Gentleman Bill Hochul. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

2. Announced State Landmarks to Be Lit Purple and Gold in Honor of Women’s Equality Day (AUG 24)

3. Rung the Closing Bell At The New York Stock Exchange On Women’s Equality Day (AUG 26)

4. Introduced new Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin

5. Deployed New York State Firefighting Crew to Help Battle Wildland Fires in Minnesota

August 29, 2021 — Geddes, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul with the butter sculpture at the Great New York State Fair.

7. Unveiled State Fair memorial to honor fallen highway workers.

8. Announced dredging is underway at Oak Orchard Harbor, a navigation channel in Orleans County, used by boaters to access Lake Ontario. (AUG 30)

9. Announced that Adrienne Harris has been nominated to lead the New York State Department of Financial Services as its next Superintendent. (AUG 31)

10. Issued a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer urging the passage of both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and a bold reconciliation bill that meets the urgency of the moment and tackles the climate crisis with nine other governors. (SEPT 1)

11. Declared State of Emergency in Response to Record-Breaking Flooding as a Result of Tropical Depression Ida (SEPT 2)

September 3, 2021 – Staten Island – Governor Hochul, joined by Senator Diane Savino and U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Maliliotakis, tours a home in the Port Richmond section of Staten Island that flooded from torrential rains from Hurricane Ida. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

13. Announced $53 Million for Clean Water Systems and Drinking Water Infrastructure Projects Statewide (SEPT 3)

14. Announced that President Biden has approved an Emergency Disaster Declaration for New York following the devastation caused by Tropical Depression Ida and its unprecedented, historic rainfall. The counties covered by the declaration include: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. (SEPT 3)

September 6, 2021- Buffalo, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul marches in Western New York’s Labor Day Parade. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

16. Signed four pieces of legislation to help boost workplace safety and put more money in the pockets of working New Yorkers. The bills establish a demonstration program to implement speed violation monitoring systems in work zones to keep workers safe and make construction contractors liable for the wages owed to their subcontractors. (SEPT 6)

17. Announced that the Great New York State Fair will return in 2022 as a 13-day event, running from Wednesday, August 24 to Labor Day, Monday, September 5. (SEPT 9)

18. Announced 19 Nominations for State & National Registers of Historic Places. (SEPT 9)

September 11, 2021- Governor Kathy Hochul pays her respects on the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th Attack. (Darren McGee- Office of the Governor)

20. Unveiled Designs to Connect Manhattan’s High Line to Moynihan Train Hall. (SEPT 14)

21. Welcomed Afghan Evacuees to New York State. (SEPT 16)

22. Deployed New York State Firefighting Crew to Help Battle Wildland Fires in Western States. (SEPT 17)

September 19, 2021 – Syracuse, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the Syracuse University 2020 Commencement in Syracuse. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

24. Announced State Actions to Address School Bus Driver Shortage. (SEPT 19)

25. Announced Help Available for SNAP Recipients to Replace Food Lost During Hurricane Ida. (SEPT 20)

26. Announced Opening of $20 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Schenectady. (SEPT 21)

September 23, 2021- New York City, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul tours 1 World Trade Center Observation deck with Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Darren McGee- Office of the Governor)

September 23, 2021- New York City, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an integrated media and vaccine incentive program in partnership with all three New York professional football teams to support vaccinations among currently unvaccinated New Yorkers. The multiscale marketing effort and #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes includes the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the New York Jets who join the State in urging all unvaccinated New York adults and eligible school-aged adolescents to get vaccinated this fall as New Yorkers return to school, work, and football. (Darren McGee- Office of the Governor)

September 25, 2021 — Indian Lake — Governor Kathy Hochul buys a wind chime from Beth and Scott Bordeau from Vermontville, NY at the Great Adirondack Moose Festival in Indian Lake.

September 25, 2021 – Flushing – Governor Kathy Hochul highlights New York’s comeback and urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated at the Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field Saturday, September 25, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

31. Announced $27 Million Available to Provide Hurricane Ida Relief to Undocumented New Yorkers. (SEPT 27)

32. Announced New York’s 50-Mile Drone Corridor to Host First-in-the-Nation 5G Test Network for Unmanned Aircraft. (SEPT 28)

33. Released Data Showing Impact of Health Care Staff Vaccine Mandate. (SEPT 28)

34. Signed Executive Order to Expand Remote Court Hearings. (SEPT 28)

35. Announced $40 Million Renovation of Central New York Psychiatric Center in Oneida County. (SEPT 29)

36. Announced $27 Million Renovation of Affordable Senior Housing Development in Rochester. (SEPT 30)

37. Announced $373 Million for Home Heating Aid to Assist New Yorkers During Cold Weather Months. (SEPT 30)

38. Announced Grand Opening of Innovative Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park. (OCT 1)

39. Announced Start of Construction on Resiliency Project in Jefferson County. (OCT 4)

40. Announced State Now Accepting Applications for $1.16 Billion in FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Programs. (OCT 4)

October 4, 2021 – Brooklyn – Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.64/A.1524) establishing a statewide Restaurant Meals Program as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The legislation mandates the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to apply for USDA approval to authorize the program, which would allow homeless, elderly and disabled SNAP recipients to use their benefits for prepared or hot food from participating restaurants. Governor Hochul signed this legislation at the Brownsville Recreation Center in Brooklyn, NY on October 4, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

42. Welcomed home New York State Firefighting Crew from KNP Complex Fire in California. (OCT 5)

43. On Three-year Anniversary of the Schoharie Limousine Crash, Governor Hochul Announced Appointments to the Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force. (OCT 6)

44. Announced Nearly $25 Million Available to Strengthen Security at Nonprofit Organizations. (OCT 6)

45. Signed Legislation Package to Combat Opioid Crisis. (OCT 7)

46. Announced Completion of $20 Million Upgrade of Affordable Housing Development in Herkimer County. (OCT 7)

47. Announced State and Local Police to Crack Down on Speeding and Impaired Driving Over Columbus Day Weekend. (OCT 7)

48. Announced Federal Approval for Major Disaster Declaration for Communities Impacted by Tropical Storm Fred. (OCT 8)

49. Announced Over $2 Billion Will Be Distributed to New Yorkers in Need as Part of Historic Excluded Workers Fund. (OCT 8)

50. Announced Major Milestone Achieved as 85% of Adult New Yorkers Have Received at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. (OCT 8)

51. Signed Legislation Protecting Undocumented Immigrants from Threats to Report Their Immigration Status. (OCT 9)

52. Issued Proclamation Declaring October Disability Employment Awareness Month. (OCT 12)

53. Announced Completion of $22 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Broome County. (OCT 13)

54. Governor Hochul and Mayor De Blasio Announced Agreement to Transfer Incarcerated Women and Trans Individuals Out of Rikers. (OCT 13)

October 13, 2021 – Corona – Governor Kathy Hochul delivers a COVID-19 briefing for New York State on Wednesday October 13, 2021. Midway through her briefing, Governor Hochul received a flu shot from Dr. Daniel Cavallo. Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to get their flu shots now, and they can also get their vaccinations for Covid19 or their booster shots with the flu shot at the same time.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

56. Proclaimed October 2021 as Cyber Security Awareness Month. (OCT 14)

57. Announced Availability of $21 Million in Federal Funding to Strengthen the State’s Mental Health Workforce. (OCT 14)

58. Directed Hate Crimes Task Force to Offer Assistance in Yeshiva of Flatbush Arson Investigation. (OCT 15)

59. Announced Groundbreaking for $46 Million Welcome Center at Niagara Falls State Park. (OCT 15)

60. Announced New Pandemic-Era Subway Ridership Record. (OCT 15)

61. Announced $9.5 Million to Establish the Empire Technology Prize Program and Advance Building Decarbonization in New York State. (OCT 15)

62. Governor Kathy Hochul Announced $20.7 Million in State Funding for Airports across New York State. (OCT 18)

63. Appointed Terryl Brown to Joint Commission on Public Ethics. (OCT 18)

64. Directed Flags on All State Buildings Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of General Colin Powell. (OCT 18)

65. Announced Construction Start of Resiliency Project in Town of Yates, Orleans County. (OCT 18)

66. Launched new COVID data hub website. (OCT 19)

67. Designated John Lyman Ernst as Chair of the Adirondack Park Agency. (OCT 20)

68. Announced Start of Work to Increase Capacity and Enhance Safety of the Long Island Expressway. (OCT 20)

69. Attended Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. (Oct 21)

October 22, 2021 – New York City – Governor Kathy Hochul poses with the cast of “Chicago” at the Ambassador Theatre, Friday night October 22, 2021. Afterwards, Governor Hochul delivered brief remarks to the audience during the intermission.

(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

October 25, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State bridges and landmarks will be lit pink today, October 25, 2021, to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

72. Endorsed Democratic nominee Khalid Bey for Syracuse mayor. (OCT 25)

In her address, @GovKathyHochul endorsed Democratic challenger, Khalid Bey, to serve as the City of Syracuse's next mayor ❗️



More on Day 1⃣ of early voting. ⤵️@NewsChannel9 #YourLocalElectionHQhttps://t.co/NX28sPTbhZ — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) October 24, 2021

73. Announced Completion of $10 Million Public Safety Building in Auburn. (OCT 28)

74. Announced the completion of a $10 million project for a new shared public safety building in Auburn. Funded in part through the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2018, the 29,600 sq. ft. building will house the City of Auburn Fire Department and the Cayuga County Emergency Operations Center. (OCT 28)

October 29, 2021 – Big Flats, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul tours Corning Inc.’s Innovation Support Center in Big Flats. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

76. Signed Animal Welfare Legislative Package. (OCT 30)

November 1, 2021 — Carmen Sepulveda, Communications Director, AARP Lisa Zucker, NYCLU, Governor Kathy Hochul, Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, Dina Bakst, Co-Founder and Co-President of A Better Balance and Senator Joseph Addabbo look on as Governor Hochul signs bill (S.2928-A/A.06098-A) that expands New York State’s Paid Family Leave legislation to allow caring for siblings. Under the current law, employees cannot take leave to care for a sibling with a serious health condition. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)



78. Signed legislation to establish a commission to study and develop a plan for improving education in state prisons. (NOV 3)

79. Signed legislation establishing the Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund and authorizing gifts, on personal income tax returns, for substance use disorder education and recovery. (NOV 3)

80. Signed robocall crackdown legislation. (NOV 8)

81. Announced that work has been completed on a transformative, $9.3 million project that reconstructed and modernized the main travel route – State Route 970L – through the picturesque Village of Clayton in Jefferson County. (NOV 9)

82. Announced that over 100,000 people were vaccinated in a 24 hour period. (NOV 10)

83. Announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors has approved more than $83 million for drinking water and wastewater projects across New York State. (NOV 12)

84. Announced that 10 of New York State’s mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11 year-olds. (NOV 13)

85. Announced the halfway mark milestone in the construction of the New York Power Authority’s Smart Path transmission project in the North Country. The Smart Path project is an upgrade of 78 miles of transmission lines which span from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County. (NOV 15)

November 16, 2021 — Governor Kathy Hochul makes an announcement and signs two bills into law at the LGBT Community Center. (Don Pollard – Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

87. Announced construction has begun on a $3.1 million project to relocate an improved and expanded Children’s Museum at Saratoga to the historic Lincoln Bathhouse in Saratoga Spa State Park. (NOV 16)

88. Announced the opening of UBS Arena, which will bring the New York Islanders back home to Long Island. (NOV 19)

89. Announced that overnight reservations at campgrounds operated by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) climbed to record highs in 2021. (NOV 19)

November 22, 2021 — Mount Vernon, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul announces $6.2 million in grants to expand community- and hospital-based gun violence intervention programs in New York City and eight other cities across the state that have experienced significant increases in shootings and firearm-related murders over the past year. The funding will allow nonprofit organizations and hospitals to hire 90 new outreach workers and violence interrupters who will work to reduce gun violence through mediation, mentoring and community engagement. (Don Pollard/Governor Hochul’s Office)

91. Announced that 90% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (NOV 22)

92. Announced her selection of the Honorable Justice Shirley Troutman to fill the upcoming vacancy on the New York State Court of Appeals. (NOV 24)

93. Announced Comprehensive Cleanup Plans for Former Lackawanna Bethlehem Steel Site (NOV 24)

94. Launched New ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ Vaccine Incentive Sweepstakes for Hunters, Anglers, and Outdoor Enthusiasts. (NOV 24)

95. Announced 860-acre Expansion of Moreau Lake State Park. (NOV 24)

96. Announced urgent action to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases this upcoming winter. (NOV 26)

97. Announced the fellows for 2021-2023. (NOV 30)

98. Signed Legislation Protecting New Yorkers from Lead Exposure in Christmas and Holiday Decorations (NOV 30)

99. Announced that the State has purchased the largest privately owned undeveloped lake shoreline in Finger Lakes. (Dec 1)