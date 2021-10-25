Boosting boosters: Hochul, de Blasio get extra jabs

In this image from video provided by the New York Office of the Governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul receives her COVID-19 booster shot, at the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in Johnson City, NY, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Gov. Hochul and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio separately received COVID-19 booster shots Monday as part of their efforts to promote widespread vaccinations. (New York Office of the Governor via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio separately received COVID-19 booster shots Monday as part of their efforts to promote widespread vaccinations.

The two Democrats, who received their shots at different events, were eligible because they had each received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year.

De Blasio, 60, got a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine from city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi during the mayor’s regular online news briefing. “Give me a boost, Dave,” de Blasio said.

Hochul, 63, got a Moderna booster at a public ribbon cutting at the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City, near Binghamton.

“Didn’t even feel a thing,” Hochul said to applause.