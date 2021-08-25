Sen. Brian Benjamin to serve as next Lt. Governor

Transition of Power

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next Lieutenant Governor of New York will be State Senator Brian Benjamin.

Fellow State Senator Jamaal Bailey shared the news on Twitter.

According to Nexstar contributor Henry Rosoff, Democratic Party leaders in the Bronx have also confirmed this.

Benjamin has served New York’s 30th Senate District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem and the Upper West Side in New York City. He is the Chair of the Senate’s Budget and Revenue Committee.

Transition of Power

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now