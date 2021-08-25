Sen. Brian Benjamin to serve as next Lt. Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next Lieutenant Governor of New York will be State Senator Brian Benjamin.

Fellow State Senator Jamaal Bailey shared the news on Twitter.

All about the Benjamins about to be played on a statewide level! As we reimagine New York, we continue to move forward with the best. Huge congrats to my brother @NYSenBenjamin and his wonderful family on this well-deserved appointment as our new Lieutenant Governor! #HarlemWorld pic.twitter.com/maeYZwSPDT — Jamaal T. Bailey (@jamaaltbailey) August 25, 2021

According to Nexstar contributor Henry Rosoff, Democratic Party leaders in the Bronx have also confirmed this.

Benjamin has served New York’s 30th Senate District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem and the Upper West Side in New York City. He is the Chair of the Senate’s Budget and Revenue Committee.