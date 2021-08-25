ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next Lieutenant Governor of New York will be State Senator Brian Benjamin.
Fellow State Senator Jamaal Bailey shared the news on Twitter.
According to Nexstar contributor Henry Rosoff, Democratic Party leaders in the Bronx have also confirmed this.
Benjamin has served New York’s 30th Senate District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem and the Upper West Side in New York City. He is the Chair of the Senate’s Budget and Revenue Committee.
Transition of Power
- Sen. Brian Benjamin to serve as next Lt. Governor
- Gov. Hochul adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally
- Hochul becomes NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits
- PHOTOS: Kathy Hochul’s first day as governor of New York
- Cuomo stripped of Emmy: ‘Any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated’
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.