NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A kayaker drowned in Hyde Park Lake Thursday night after the kayak overturned, the mayor’s office said.

The kayaker, an adult man, was seen in distress and a rescue attempt was made before he disappeared from view.

The adult male apparently overturned in the kayak and then disappeared underwater. First responders are still on scene, several hours after rescue efforts began. https://t.co/ZbkCLfMri7 — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) October 2, 2020

The Niagara County Dive Team recovered the person’s body from the lake.

There has been no information released about the kayaker’s age or identity.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.