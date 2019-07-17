Keeping cool during this weekend’s excessive heat watch

The National Weather Service has parts of Western New York under an excessive heat watch this weekend and that means, some areas will be seeing some pretty high temps.

Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein says in situations like this there’s three things folks need to keep in mind.

“First is dehydration, the second is heat exhaustion, and then the third is heat stroke, which is very dangerous and can cause death,” she said.

Signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses include: heavy sweating, fainting, dizziness, fatigue, a weak or rapid pulse, muscle cramps, nausea, and headache.

“We can, first of all, get into cool areas, if you have to go outdoors try to avoid the peak heat times, which is between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon,” Burstein said. “Also, if you do have to go outdoors, make sure you stay in the shade, stay in the pool preferably it’s better to stay indoors in air conditioned situation.”

If you’re out and about at one of the festivals or at an outdoor event this weekend, you might see a little extra help. The Buffalo Fire Department has added EMTs on Bikes.

“Actually, we just got a couple of bicycles that we’re using,” said Fire Commissioner William Renaldo. “We’re starting to deploy those EMTs on bikes, so they can get around the area a little quicker, a roaming patrol-type deal, at some of these events. Because some of these events have a larger footprint.”

COOLING STATION AND POOL INFORMATION

Niagara Falls City Pool Extended Hours 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Center Court, D’Amelio Park, 91st Street, Hyde Park Splash Pad. Saturday and Sunday Center Court 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 91st Street 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

New York State Cooling Centers – all counties: Always call before you go to make sure the cooling center is open.

Erie County list: https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/countycenters.htm#erie

Niagara County list: https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/countycenters.htm#niagara