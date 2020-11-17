Ken-Ton rolls out holiday decorating contest

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christmas is around the corner- and so is the 2020 Ken-Ton Energy-Efficient Holiday Decorating Contest.

The contest will be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

To enter, contestants have to create a holiday display that uses energy-efficient ideas.

Prizes will be awarded for the following:

· Award for Spirit of Christmas

· Award for Most Creative Display

· Award for Most Traditional Display

· Award for Best Overall Theme

· WOW Factor

Contest applications are due by December 14.

To enter, send a photo or video of your home to DecorateTonawanda@gmail.com.

Participants without email access can mail their photos to Decorate Tonawanda, 941 Parker Blvd, Kenmore, NY 14223.

Entries will be posted on Facebook at the Decorate Tonawanda Facebook page.

Judging will take place Dec. 15 to 17, and winners will be announced at the Dec. 21 meeting of the Tonawanda Town Board.

Awards will be mailed to winners after their meeting.