Ken-Ton School District cancels summer programs, activities

(WIVB) – All summer programs and activities in the Ken-Ton Union Free School District have been canceled due to restrictions on non-essential activities.

High school summer school will be able to operate through online and remote learning, the district announced in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Breakfast and lunch and childcare for essential workers will continue through June 26.

The last day of instruction is expected to be June 10.

New instruction will not take place on May 21 and 22, days that will be used for students to catch up on assignments.

