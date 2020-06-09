Live Now
Ken-Ton School District has a new superintendent

News
(WIVB) – The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District has a new superintendent.

Sabatino Cimato will start July 6, taking the place of retiring superintendent Steve Bovino.

According to the school district website, Cimato grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and attended St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

“Growing up, Mr. Cimato spent the majority of his summers learning from Ken-Ton educators and participating in the Summer Musical Theater Workshops, inspiring him to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the State University College of New York at Buffalo (Buffalo State),” the website says.

He was most recently Associate Superintendent of School Leadership for the Buffalo Public School District.

