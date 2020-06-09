Kenan Center in Lockport calling for artists for temporary outdoor art installations

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Calling all artists- the Kenan Center is looking for proposals from artists for temporary installations to go on display in the Kenan Center Gardens.

The cultural center will be hosting their own event, g(art)en, during the Lockport in Bloom Weekend on July 11 and 12.

“We are eager to create opportunities for artists to share their work, while providing our community with a safe and socially distanced atmosphere to engage with art,” Parrish Gibbons Herzog, public relations and marketing for the Kenan Center, said.

The Kenan Center will be awarding four $200 stipends to the artists selected for the installation.

One of the awards will be reserved for an artist under 21 years old. Priority will be given to artists who are able to create weather-proof temporary sculptures to “elevate the beauty of the Kenan Center Gardens”.

Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. June 14. Winners we be announced on June 19.

Click here for more information and instructions on how to apply.