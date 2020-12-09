Kenan Center invites kids to write to Santa with “Letters to Santa Project”

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Kenan Center in Lockport traditionally hosts visits with Santa Claus during the holiday season.

This year, visits aren’t happening due to COVID-19- but the center has created another way for kids to connect with the Man in Red.

Through Dec. 20, kids can drop off a letter to Santa in a special red mailbox in front of the Kenan Center (433 Locust St.). If you include a return address, you’ll get a letter back!

“It’s a fun way to connect with Santa,” said Parrish Gibbons Herzog, public relations director for the Kenan Center. “The response has been great- we’re receiving visitors from all over the region, not just Lockport.”

The project also gives kids a chance to brush up on their letter-writing skills.

“I think this is kind of encouraginf a new way for kids to reach out to Santa,” Herzog said. “This is kind of bringing back the art of letter writing.”

The Kenan Center typically hosts lots of activities during the holiday season- and they’re adapting some traditions for COVID-19 this year.

They’re hosting the 4th Jazz at the Taylor Holiday show virtually.

The Ed Croft Trio performed A Charlie Brown Christmas by Vince Guaraldi, and the live recording will be made available at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. It can be watched anytime.

You can purchase tickets here.