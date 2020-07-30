Kenmore bar’s liquor license suspended after SLA investigator reports patrons drinking without food

(WIVB) – A Kenmore bar’s liquor license has been suspended after a State Liquor Authority investigator found patrons drinking alcohol without food.

According to a Thursday press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the investigator entered The Village Line, 1809 Kenmore Ave., on July 24 in response to complaints that the bar didn’t serve food.

The press release says that the investigator requested a menu from an employee and was told he could go next door for pizza and bring it back to the bar.

The tavern was charged with violating Executive Order 202.52 for serving alcohol without food, in addition to a charge of “non bona fide” for not having food available, which has been a requirement of all licensed taverns dating back to 1964.

The State Liquor Authority is performing compliance checks at establishments throughout the state. On Wednesday night, 835 compliance checks were performed throughout New York and violations were documented at 41 establishments.

“The rising rate of infection among young people and the issue of crowded bars is not unique to New York — the World Health Organization has warned about it, states all across the country are dealing with it, and even the President has said young people should avoid bars — but we are taking decisive action in the Empire State to make sure it does not undermine our progress against the coronavirus,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Last night, our task force observed violations at 41 more establishments downstate, and today we are suspending 7 bars from across the state that have flouted coronavirus-related rules. The State Police and State Liquor Authority are doing their jobs — and we need local governments to step up and do theirs.”

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.