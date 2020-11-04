Kenmore East High School to temporarily shift to fully-remote learning starting Wednesday

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kenmore East High School will transition to fully remote learning effective immediately, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said in a statement Tuesday night.

This also affects Kenmore East students currently participating in the self-contained special education programs.

The news comes after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Kenmore East High School.

The temporary transition to fully remote learning for Kenmore East will begin on Wednesday, and it will be an asynchronous day of instruction, consistent with the current hybrid/remote instructional plan.

Synchronous remote instruction will begin Thursday, with all Kenmore East teachers also teaching remotely.

The district anticipates the shift to fully remote instruction for Kenmore East to extend through November 13, and to return to in-person instruction on November 16.

Cimato says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The Erie County Department of Health will conduct contact tracing and will reach out to anyone who may have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.