Kenmore in Bloom going virtual this year

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kenmore in Bloom will take place again this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take place virtually.

The Kenmore Village Improvement Society is asking residents, businesses, and organizations in Kenmore to post photos of their well-cared for front gardens to the Kenmore Village Facebook page through July 12.

“We generally do not Bloom places that use fake flowers, have more garden ornaments than plants, are weedy or lacking in plants or design,” a press release from the Kenmore Village Improvement Society said Thursday.

Several outstanding gardens will be picked as “Gardens of Distinction”.

The society will not be awarding lawn signs this year, and the Bloom Bash gathering has been canceled.

