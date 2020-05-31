Kenmore man charged with looting Elmwood Avenue liquor store, throwing bottles at police

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

(WIVB) – A 21-year-old Kenmore man has been arrested and charged after he and other unknown individuals allegedly broke into a closed liquor store on Elmwood Avenue Saturday night, throwing bottles and other objects.

Daniel D. Hill is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second degree riot, and resisting arrest.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Hill is accused of throwing multiple liquor bottles at Buffalo Police officers. The officers, who were responding to the looting, were hit by the glass bottles and suffered minor injuries.

Hill was released on his own recognizance after arraignment and is scheduled to return to court on July 15.

If convicted on all charges, he faces seven years in prison.