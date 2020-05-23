1  of  2
Kenmore man charged with stealing 62 school bus batteries from City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Kenmore man has been charged with stealing school bus batteries from a bus garage on Fillmore Avenue.

The thefts occurred in late December. City of Tonawanda Police say a total of 62 bus batteries were taken from the buses and a storage garage- a total amount of $9,300.

Christopher Peacock, 29, was arrested Friday after being picked up by Hamburg Police and turned over to City of Tonawanda Police. He was charged with four counts of fourth degree larceny and one count of criminal mischief.

He was turned over to Lancaster Police for an outstanding warrant for battery thefts in the Town of Lancaster.

