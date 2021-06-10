Kenmore native holding her breath for another ticket to Olympics

BARCELONA, Spain (WIVB) — A Kenmore native is hoping for another trip to The Olympics, competing in the Artistic Swimming Qualification Tournament this week in Barcelona. The qualification runs from June 10 -13.

Anita Alvarez is competing for a spot to swim in both Olympic events: team and duet. Teams, which have up to eight swimmers, start competing Thursday. Duets swim later in the week.

Ten teams are chosen to compete in the Olympics, and seven have already punched their ticket in previous competitions: Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Japan, Russia and Ukraine. The United States is looking to grab one of three remaining spots in Barcelona.

Twenty-two duets will compete in Toyko, but eleven countries have already earned their spot in the Games: Russia, China, Japan, Ukraine, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Egypt, South Africa and Australia. In Barcelona, eight more duets will advance to Tokyo (the remaining three will come from the team routines that qualify).

Alvarez has a duet with Lindi Schroeder, of Boston, Massachusetts.

Athletes representing 34 countries are in Spain, fighting for their chance to swim in Tokyo this summer. If Alvarez qualifies, this will be her second trip to the Games. Her duet finished 9th in Rio five years ago.

Alvarez grew up swimming for the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes. The team practices at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in the Town.

Artistic swimming was once known as synchronized swimming.