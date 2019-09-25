Kenmore police looking for suspect in hit-and-run, that landed a grandfather and grandson in the hospital

Gregory Kuhaneck of Kenmore and his grandson Tyler Kuhaneck were taking one of their morning walks late last month. They were at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Nash Road in Kenmore, when the unexpected happened.

“Going for our normal walk. We go about two miles every day. I take him a stroller,” he said. “And, we were just crossing Nash Road. He was waving at construction workers, on the other side of the street that were putting in a pipeline, and a car came around the corner fast and it us both.”

The two were taken to the hospital and were treated for minor injuries.

But, Gregory says it could of been a lot worse, if he wasn’t strapped in.

“The stroller got hit, basically in the center of the grill, and flew around and landed on the curb. And then, I ended up getting kind-of on the hood of the car, front fender, and then ended up on the ground,” he said. “Because, he was strapped in the stroller, it’s probably the only thing that saved his life.”

Police are looking for a blue 2013 or 2015 Honda Civic four door. It could have a missing the front hub cap or traveling on a donut.