Kenmore woman gives “Covid Care packages” to essential workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore woman is giving back to our essential workers with “Covid-Care packages.”

“Healthcare workers and front line workers, they put themselves out there everyday so we can maintain some sense of normalcy,” said Kailey Gyroffy.

Gyroffy started the Facebook page Covid Care Packages for Essential and Health Care Workers — Buffalo NY. On the page you’re asked to nominate someone who has been a hero during this pandemic. Then a personalized package will be dropped off at their home to show appreciation.

She was inspired by her aunt, a NICU nurse. “My girlfriends and I, we just wanted to give back and show them we appreciate what they are doing every single day,” she said.

Gyroffy says she’s seen many groups, like wine fairies, bringing joy to those around her. But she wanted to make one specifically dedicated to honoring essential workers in the Buffalo area.

“We’re collecting pretty much anything that’s going to brighten someone’s day,” she said. “Things for people to pamper themselves at home.”

Gyroffy’s aunt nominated the first recipients, Marcia and her husband John, who both work as cleaners at a nursing home. “My aunt told me that when they bring food for the nurses, the cleaners don’t get any of it,” said Gyroffy. “So it was nice to give her something to say thank you.”

And Marcia certainly appreciated the gesture. “She was so excited she cried,” said Gyroffy.

Gyroffy is in need of donations and drop-off drivers. To donate, volunteer or nominate a loved one head to this page : https://www.facebook.com/groups/260514295321266/.

