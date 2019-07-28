Kentucky woman killed while sitting in her living room after truck hits her home

MARION, K.Y. (WBKO) — Kentucky State Police confirm one woman is dead after a truck hit her house Saturday night.

According to KSP, 43-year-old Christopher Hill of Marion, Kentucky was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra and failed to stop at the intersection of Guess Road and Old Shady Grove Road.

Troopers said Hill’s truck went through the front yard and ran into a home at 506 Shady Grove Road.

According to troopers, 72-year-old Mary Bass was sitting in a chair in her living room when she was hit by the truck.

Bass was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crittenden County Coroner’s Office.

Hill refused treatment for possible injuries.

It was around 7:16 p.m. on Saturday when Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville got a call from the Marion Police Department to request help with the investigation.