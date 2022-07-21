BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – News 4 revealed its two winners of the Scholar Athlete of the Year on Thursday. Kegan Mancabelli of Orchard Park and Jenna Kersten of Alden received $1500 scholarships courtesy of Transitowne Automotive Group.

Kersten just graduated from Alden with a 99 GPA and is excited to go to University at Buffalo in the fall and study to become a physical therapist, something that was inspired by her father who passed away from cancer in 2015.

“I always wanted to make my dad proud and my dad suddenly passed from cancer when I was in 6th grade and ever since that moment I knew I wanted to do something medical, ” Kersten said. “I’m a very talkative and outgoing person so for me I like to have a relationship with the people that I work with and I feel like with physical therapy I can be able to talk and create a bond with people.”

Mancabelli is going to Cornell to run track and also plans to become a physical therapist after college. He was one of the captains of the football team, a starter in basketball and a top-tier track athlete, he also ranked in the top 50 in his class with a 97 GPA. His advice to other kids who may want to win the Scholar Athlete Award was simple.

“Try your best and have fun,” Mancabelli said. “I didn’t think I was going to get this award. I know that there’s a bunch of people out there that deserve it and yeah just try your best.”

Both athletes now move to the next phase of their athletic and educational careers, and look ahead to the future as they go off to college.