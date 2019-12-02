Key suspects already in custody in burned bodies case

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) It has been eleven weeks since the disappearance of three Florida residents who came to Buffalo with a little boy who turned up alone on a porch.

News Four has confirmed exclusively that key suspects in this case have been in custody for months. They were picked up on federal drug conspiracy charges, and for now are only charged with drug charges, but in the words of an assistant US Attorney, “We believe they are all substantially involved, if not directly involved in the murders of three persons.”

In late September, Buffalo Police released surveillance video of suspects running away from a burning van holding the hand of the little boy whose parents were found dead inside. Three year old Noelvin turned up alone on a porch more than a half mile away talking about a car burning. He is now in the custody of other family members in Florida.

In the days following the release of that video, federal agents were prompted to take a closer look at the continual surveillance video they had been watching for months on some known drug houses on Box Avenue and on drugs suspects they were familiar with . In that video, an assistant U.S. Attorney said, in open court transcripts, that “the behavior they are demonstrating on that day is unique and different and out of sorts.”

The day he’s talking about is the night of September 15th, and the early morning hours that followed, when the Chrysler Pacifica van rented by Noelvin’s parents was torched with their bodies inside, off Tonawanda Street.

“That van is last seen at about 6 o’clock on September 15. It’s not seen again on video until approximately 2:30 a.m,” said the federal prosecutor, who described in court how Buffalo Police cameras captured the movements of the van and a red Kia Optima which had been known to frequent the drug houses on Box Avenue. “The red Optima is seen near, and I want to say with the van and on different occasions, I should add as well, two or three different occasions, it’s seen near the van,” according to an assistant US Attorney.

Late on the night in question, prosecutors say that red car is seen on video backing far into the driveway of a home on Box Avenue and two people are seen carrying seven or eight large contractor bags to a fire pit behind the house.

“It actually leaves and comes back, and, at that point, someone is wiping the back interior of the Kia Optima,” said the prosecutor in open court. “That is striking to law enforcement because they’ve watched these persons for months now; and to see them wiping down the car, trying to destroy evidence, trying to get rid of evidence is concerning.”

Federal agents ended up finding human remains in that fire pit behind the home on Box Avenue. Archeological tests are still being conducted to determine whether or not it is in fact the body of Dhamyl Roman, the close family friend who had traveled with Noelvin’s parents from Florida.

On Box Avenue, in addition to finding human remains, agents also found possible other evidence near the fire pit, according to prosecutors. “They found boxer briefs also containing a red stain in the trash can, and these boxer briefs match boxer briefs that were found in a hotel room in a suitcase where that Chrysler Pacifica had been earlier that day”

News Four is not reporting the names of the suspects. They have been in federal custody for two months, but for now are only charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute drugs. The US Attorney’s Office is still developing the case of the three murders. An assistant U.S. Attorney has said in open court, that these drug suspects are believed to be “substantially involved, if not directly involved, in the murders of three persons.”