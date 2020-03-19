KeyBank shifts to drive-through transactions and by-appointment only meetings amid coronavirus outbreak

(WIVB) – KeyBank branches are moving to serving clients by drive-through and by appointment only in lobbies starting today to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

KeyBank announced the news on Thursday, adding that all KeyBank drive-throughs will remain open for transactions. ATMs will also remain available 24/7.

To make an in-person appointment with a banker, call and make an appointment or do it online here.

Online banking is also available at Key.com, on the KeyBank app, or by calling 1-800-Key2You.