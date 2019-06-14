KFC now selling fried chicken skin

SALEMBA, Indonesia (KRON) – Can’t get enough of that delicious fried chicken skin and looking to indulge in the skin only – no poultry?
Kentucky Fried Chicken is now serving fried chicken skins!
This special menu item is only available abroad at the moment, but we’re crossing our fingers it makes its way to the U.S. somehow and soon!
A translation of KFC’s Twitter account show that the fried chicken skins are available in cities around Indonesia, as well as Thailand.
BARU! KFC Chicken Skin sudah tersedia untuk kamu nikmati di beberapa gerai! Kerenyahan kulit ayam KFC kamu pasti udah tau dong kayak gimana? Yuk, beli sekarang!
Hanya tersedia di:
– KFC Salemba
– KFC Cideng
– KFC Kemang
– KFC Kalimalang
– KFC Kelapa Gading #kfcchickenskin pic.twitter.com/sGrtjfy2X2 — KFC Jagonya Ayam! (@KFCINDONESIA) May 11, 2019
According to a translation of the post, the item was set to appear at six KFC locations in Indonesia; Salemba, Cideng, Kemang, Kalimalang and Kelapa Gading.
KFC previously introduced a similar item in the Philippines in February, when they added Cracklings to their menu.
When you want more chicken skin, but you just can’t get enough?
Just order the new KFC Original Recipe Cracklings! All chicken skin… all the best part. Try it now for only P35! Price varies. #AwakenAmazingatHarborPoint pic.twitter.com/Rc3YDlYfdn — Harbor Point (@harborpointmall) February 10, 2019