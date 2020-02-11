Kids crafts at Loaded Lumber

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winter break is just around the corner for kids across the area. DIY wood working studio, Loaded Lumber is giving them a creative way to stay busy during time off!

9-year-old Teagan Cannan is proud of the sign she made herself, complete with her name and painted in her favorite colors. “I’m happy with how it turned out,” she said.

Her mother Jillian Cannan co-owns Loaded Lumber Creative Studio, on South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

“We were just two stay at home moms who wanted to do something creative that allowed us to be with our kids when it mattered the most,” said Cannan.

Now with ten locations across the country, Cannan thinks the studio has taken off due to the personalized experience.

People send us sketches and send us screen shots,” she said. “And we do our best to tailor it to what you’re looking for to fit your home decor.”

During winter break, Loaded Lumber offering custom puzzles and name signs — that children of any age can create.

“Having things to get you out of the house during February break is crucial because everyone is sick of the cold and gray,” said Cannan. “So it’s nice to be able to come and tap into the colors and paint.”

When the day is done, the kids end up with a unique work of art to take home. “So you’re not just spending money on an experience,” said Cannan. “You’re leaving with something tangible too.”

With Friday being Valentine’s Day, there are also several themed workshops for the adults to enjoy.

“It’s fun to be able to create with the one you love and we have ‘Galentine’s day’ for girls just looking to get out and do something fun,” said Cannan.

For pricing or to book a class, head here.