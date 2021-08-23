Kids head back to school at the Charter School for Applied Technologies

Pens, pencils, face masks, and some social distancing that’s what the students and staff at the Charter School for Applied Technologies will have to contend with as they head back to school this week.

Monday was the first day of school for students.



“They were excited to be back in school. Nervous, because they’re in middle school and this is their first time,” said Cheryl Nicosia teacher. “They’re just happy to get back into routines and see their friends and to not be in front of a computer this morning.”

School officials say they’re mandating face masks and heath screenings for students and staff.

“Student safety is at the highest priority. We’re making sure we do everything in our power to be very safe, distancing, masks at all times for staff and students,” said Anthony Favata, school principal. “Everything we can do to ensure their health and safety is our number one priority is what we’re doing.”