Kingdom Bound at Six Flags Darien Lake postponed to July 2021

(WIVB) – Kingdom Bound 2020 at Six Flags Darien Lake has been postponed until next summer due to COVID-19.

Organizers of the Christian music festival announced the news on their website on Friday.

“Based on guidance received from state and local authorities, numerous conversations with the fantastic team at Six Flags Darien Lake, as well as hours of prayer and deliberation among our festival team, we are very sad to announce that Kingdom Bound 2020 has been postponed and has been rescheduled for July 25-28, 2021 at Six Flags Darien Lake,” the message reads.

The 2021 festival will be Kingdom Bound’s 35th anniversary celebration, and Newsboys United, TobyMac, Zach Williams, We Are Messengers, Building 429, Jordan Feliz, Josh Baldwin (Bethel), Brooke Nicholls, SEU Worship, Verses and Reggie Dabbs are among the artists that have been confirmed.