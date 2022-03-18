GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kissing Bridge announced Friday that due to the weekend’s forecast, the slopes will not reopen for the remainder of the season.

The announcement said passes for next season will be available at the ticket center, which will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for locker pick-up. They are available at this link.

The announcement also said to keep an eye on the Kissing Bridge website for upcoming summer events.