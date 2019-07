BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a kitten was thrown from the window of a red car on Route 98 near West Saile Drive on Saturday night at 8:45 p.m.

Officials described the kitten as an 8-week-old female domestic shorthair brown tiger.

The kitten sustained severe injuries in the accident, and was later euthanized per the recommendations of a veterinarian.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.