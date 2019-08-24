Kittens being treated after accidentally being struck by weed eater

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Employees of a landscaping company brought in four kittens that were accidentally struck by lawn care equipment.

Officials stated that the kittens were in a tall grass area and the workers accidentally ran over them with a weed eater. All four kittens are suffering from lacerations on their faces and paws and two have broken legs.

The Charleston Animal Society Facebook post added that the kitten’s prognoses who were hit by the weed eater are guarded. One of the kittens may not make it and is being closely monitored.

They are all being treated for lacerations and fluid build-up from the trauma. The veterinary team at Charleston Animal Society will monitor the kittens with the broken legs and decide a treatment protocol.