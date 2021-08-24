Kittens tossed away in a dumpster in Town of Tonawanda now looking for their fur-ever home

A local animal group rescued kittens that were tossed away in a dumpster in the Town of Tonawanda this week, and now they’re looking for their fur-ever home.

The kittens have been temporarily named Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. A good Samaritan found the kittens while she was taking the trash out.

“She thought it might be a racoon and when she looked she saw tiny little eyes. She was just shocked,” said Kimberly LaRussa Public Relations manager for Ten Lives Club. “She took matters in her own hands and got them out of the garbage.”

Officials at the animal rescue say no police report was filed on behalf of the kittens.

According to the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law abandonment of an animal is a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail. Also, the law states that aggravated animal cruelty is a felony.

The kittens will be ready for adoption in about two months. For more information on these kittens or other homeless cats visit https://www.tenlivesclub.com/