Kivlehan powers Herd to 5-4 win over Pawtucket

Through the first seven innings Thursday night, the Bisons bats remained silent.

A pitching change was all Buffalo needed in the 8th inning as the bats came alive to help the Herd rally for a 5-4 win over Pawtucket in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Trailing 4-2, Pat Kivlehan stepped to the dish and, with two aboard, promptly blasted a three-run home run to lift Buffalo to victory.

Paw Sox starter Ryan Weber had held Buffalo hit-less through six and a third innings before Billy McKinney singled to right field in the seventh.

With the victory, the Bisons are now 47-42 overall.