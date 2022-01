OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services has announced that KN95 masks are being given out to the public for free on Thursday, January 13th from 6 pm to 8 pm and on January 15th from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The giveaway is being held at the Richfield Springs Fire Department on East James Street in the Village and will only go until supplies last.