“Know Your Rights” rally held in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local activists want to make sure that people are educated about their rights.

The WNY Peace Center and New York Civil Liberties Union held a “Know Your Rights” rally in Niagara Square on Sunday in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that have been happening here and around the world.

The regional director of the NYCLU says there has been a greater need recently for education events.

“As you know, everyone has the right to protest,” John Curr III, the regional director for NYCLU told News 4. “There are certain limitations that are placed on protesters and the government based on the situation, and we’re here to dispel myths and answer questions.”

The NYCLU says there are a lot of misconceptions about what you can and can’t do in a public space, especially during protests.

They say that one of the most important things they tell protesters to do in a public space is to remain moving and not block any entrances.