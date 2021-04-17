Kyle Okposo to miss remainder of season

Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) is tended to after he was injured during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – More injury woes for the Buffalo Sabres. Forward Kyle Okposo will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek, the team announced Saturday.

Okposo left Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals after he appeared to take a puck to the cheek. His surgery to repair the broken bone was successful, according to a release from the Sabres.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Okposo. He had a slow start to the season, as he didn’t record a point until the 11th game of the year. He only had four total points, all assists, until Ralph Krueger was let go as head coach.

Okposo saw a resurgence after Don Granato took over. He had points in seven of the next eight games, including two goals. He’s picked up points in eight out of the 12 games before getting injured. He’ll finish the season with two goals and 11 assists.