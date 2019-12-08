Labatt Brew House lights up beer bottle Christmas tree

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB)–The Labatt Brew House flipped the switch on its Christmas celebrations Saturday.

The brewery officially lit it’s first-ever Christmas tree but it’s not your average pine. This one is made of 400 glass beer bottles standing 15- feet tall.

For the past a couple of weeks, patrons who donated $2.00 to the Valley Community Association were able to write a special message on one of the bottles. The brewery is also celebrating the holidays with a new gingerbread ale and spruce tip ale.